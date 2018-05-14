2 killed in separate stabbings Sunday

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday in the first block of West Chicago Avenue, according to authorities | Google Earth

Two men were stabbed to death Sunday in two separate incidents on the Near North and South sides.

About 5:10 p.m., two neighbors got into an argument about 5:10 p.m. in the first block of West Chicago Avenue on the Near North Side, Chicago Police said. They both took out knives and then stabbed each other.

A 57-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other man, 47, had multiple lacerations on his arm from the fight. He was taken into custody and was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier in the morning, a 44-year-old man was stabbed when he was arguing with a woman in the Chatham neighborhood. About 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue and found Carl Watkins stabbed in his chest, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman was being questioned about the incident, which was thought to be domestic-related, police said. Watkins was a resident of the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.