2 killed in West Garfield Park shooting: police

Two men were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

The men, who were both thought to be in their early 20s, were sitting in a vehicle about 4:10 p.m. when two people approached in the 4000 block of West Van Buren and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about their deaths.

Area North detectives were investigating.