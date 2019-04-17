Man killed in crash on I-294 near Bishop Ford

A Virginia man died Wednesday after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 294 in South Holland.

Geoffrey Cowan, 27, was driving south on I-294 when his blue Hyundai Tucson ran off the road at 3:37 a.m. near the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and struck the crash cushion near the Interstate 394 exit ramp head-on.

Cowan, of Midlothian, Virginia, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m., state police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The two right southbound lanes on I-294 are currently closed, state police said. All exits are open and a tow truck is on its way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.