2 males sought in Lincoln Park vehicular hijackings

Two vehicle were stolen blocks away from each other early Thursday in Lincoln Park’s Sheffield Neighbors and Ranch Triangle neighborhoods on the North Side.

At 12:25 a.m., a 20-year-old man who outside delivering food in the 800 block of West Dickens when two males pointed a handgun at him and demanded his vehicle, according to Chicago police.

They took the vehicle as well as his iPhone, drivers license and $10, police said.

About five minutes later, a 26-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked Ford Fusion when a male knocked on the rear door and gestured that he had a gun, police said.

He told her to leave the vehicle right before a second male dragged her away, police said. The two took off in the Ford.

No one was in custody for either hijacking, police said. It was unclear whether the same suspects committed both robberies.

Area Central detectives were investigating.