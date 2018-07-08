2 men charged after being shot while attempting to rob Englewood business

Two men are facing felony charges after being shot by a business owner Tuesday night during an attempted robbery in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 7:05 p.m., 29-year-old Jimmy Smith and 21-year-old Raju Bell walked into the business in 300 block of West 75th Street and pulled out weapons in an effort to rob it, according to Chicago Police. The business owner then fired shots, striking Bell in the abdomen and Smith in the arm.

The men took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. Bell, who lives in the Brainerd neighborhood, was listed in serious condition, while Smith, of the Back of the Yards neighborhood, was in good condition.

They were taken into custody at the hospital after the business owner positively identified them as the attempted robbers, police said.

Bell was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.