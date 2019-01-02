2 men charged in North Side burglary

Two men were charged in connection with a burglary on New Year’s Eve on the border of the Lincoln Park and Lathrop Homes neighborhoods on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

John Sommerville, 46, and Carl Harris, 47, were each charged with felony counts of burglary and possession of burglary tools, police said.

Sommerville and Harris allegedly stole several roles of copper wiring from a fenced in area about 3:40 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of West Clybourn, police said.

The wiring was found in one of their vehicles, police said.

Sommerville lives in the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side and Harris is from south suburban Dolton, police said.