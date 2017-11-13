2 men charged with Bridgeport Arts Center burglary

Two men have been charged with a burglary that happened at the Bridgeport Arts Center on the South Side more than a week ago.

The burglary happened between 3:30-5:30 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 1200 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects entered and left the building via the basement, police said. They stole electronics.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects Sunday, and on Monday evening announced that Ricardo Cruz, 22 and Jeremy Gonzalez, 18, each were charged with one felony count of burglary.

They turned themselves in and returned property taken from the burglary, police said.

Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.