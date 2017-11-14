2 men charged with carjacking Jeep after chase ends in Oak Park

Two Chicago men have been charged with carjacking a vehicle Monday night and leading officers on a chase that ended on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Oak Park.

Davontae Jones, 18, and Jason Dortch, 19, were armed with a gun when they approached two men at 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Racine and demanded money and the keys to their Jeep Cherokee, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

The men handed over both to Jones and Dortch, and they drove off, police said.

Monroe District officers pursued Jones and Dortch in the Jeep, police said. The pursuit ended on Interstate 290 near Austin Boulevard in Oak Park.

The men tried to run away, but were taken into custody, police said. Jones and Dortch, of the Lawndale neighborhood, were each charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

They were expected to appear in bond court Wednesday, police said.