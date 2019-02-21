2 men charged with drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park

Two men face felony charges after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man several times during a drive-by attack Tuesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Amos Walker, 21, and Hakeem Humphries, 23, were both charged with a felony count of aggravated firearm discharge at an occupied vehicle, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The two men are accused of driving up to and firing at the 27-year-old while he sat in his vehicle about 6:30 pm. in the 300 block of North Avers, police said. The 27-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in his body.

Walker and Humphries allegedly tried to run away from the vehicle the gunfire hailed from. The two were arrested soon after being identified as the shooters, police said.

A third suspect was also taken into custody but released this week without charges, police said.

Walker was also charged with failing to appear on a previous arrest warrant, while Humphries was given a misdemeanor count of failing to report a change of information as a convicted gun offender, police said. They are residents of the Lawndale and East Garfield Park neighborhoods, respectively.

Their next court date is scheduled for Thursday.