2 men charged with importing, conspiring to sell fentanyl analogue from China

Two south suburban men are facing federal charges for allegedly importing and conspiring to sell a synthetic drug from China that mimics the effects of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Last fall, 35-year-old Sanchez Lackland and others had the drug analogue shipped through the mail to roughly 19 addresses in the Chicago area, according to an indictment returned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

In December, law enforcement agents searched Lackland’s home and uncovered heroin, acrylfentanyl and methoxyacetylfentanyl, which was allegedly shipped from China, prosecutors said. During the search, agents also found roughly $30,000 in cash and a loaded revolver Lackland wasn’t legally allowed to possess as a convicted felon.

On Dec. 12, agents followed Lackland as he dropped off a package at 35-year-old Jermol Mixon’s Orland Park home, prosecutors said.

A subsequent search of the home uncovered more of the same drugs Lackland was found with, as well as materials used to manufacture drugs and $10,000 in cash, prosecutors said. Agents also found Mixon, a convicted felon, “within arm’s reach” of a handgun he wasn’t legally allowed to possess.

Lackland, whose nickname is “Chez,” was indicted for importing and planning to distribute over 100 grams of the fentanyl analogue, prosecutors said. He also faces a pair of gun charges.

Mixon, who goes by the nickname “Yak,” was also indicted on drug and weapons charges, prosecutors said.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.