2 men charged with selling crack in Woodstock

Two men have been charged with selling crack cocaine in northwest suburban Woodstock.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force opened an investigation into 25-year-old Timmy Horn and 18-year-old Maurice Timberlake after receiving multiple complaints about drug activity in the Woodstock area, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives made multiple undercover buys from the two men over a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said. They seized 8 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,200.

Horn and Timberlake, who both live in Woodstock, were arrested separately over the past week, the sheriff’s office said. They were each charged with multiple felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Horn posted 10 percent of his $300,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court again Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Timberlake is being held on a $500,000 bond and was expected to appear in court again Nov. 13.