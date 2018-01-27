2 men charged with series of burglaries in Elmhurst

Prosecutors announced Saturday that two men have been charged with a series of recent burglaries in west suburban Elmhurst.

Fernando Galvan, 20, of Cicero, and 22-year-old Tyler Almaguer, of the Galewood neighborhood, were each charged with felony counts of burglary and burglary to a motor vehicle, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, Galvan and Almaguer traveled to Elmhurst to burglarize vehicles, prosecutors said. In addition to stealing property from several unlocked cars, the duo also broke into several unattached garages and stole a smoker, ammunition and hunting gear.

Following an investigation, Galvan and Almaguer were taken into custody on Friday, prosecutors said. They are being held at DuPage County Jail.

During a Saturday hearing, Galvan’s bond was set at $2,000 and Almaguer’s bond was set at $3,000, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

They are set to appear in court again on Feb. 26, prosecutors said.