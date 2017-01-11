2 men charged with shooting at Maywood police after armed robbery

Two men have been charged with shooting at officers on Sunday in west suburban Maywood while they were being sought for questioning in an armed robbery investigation.

Malik D. Henderson, 21, and Calvin D. Patterson, 19, were each charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Maywood police.

Officers saw Henderson and Patterson walking about 4 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Randolph Street, police said.

They were being sought in an armed robbery investigation, and when officers approached the pair, Henderson took a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot, police said. No officers were struck.

After a chase, both men were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, according to police.

Henderson lives in Chicago, and Patterson lives in Maywood, police said. They were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Maywood.