2 men charged with shooting boy in Park Manor attempted robbery

Two men have been charged with shooting a 17-year-old boy Sunday during an attempted robbery in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

About 11:25 p.m., the boy was entering a store when he was approached by the two men in the 7100 block of South State Street, Chicago Police said.

The men shot the boy in the neck while they tried to rob him, police said. They drove off in a white Mazda but crashed the vehicle in the same block.

Officers arrested them after they ran from the crash, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Reginald Bivins, 28, was charged with a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, police said. Nathan Stewart, 18, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, and aggravated battery.