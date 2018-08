2 men critically wounded in Far South Side shooting

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the 10500 block of South Peoria. | Google

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago police.

A 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and a 41-year-old man was shot in the back, police said. They were both taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.