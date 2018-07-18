2 men critically wounded in West Lawn drive-by shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday in the 3700 block of West 59th Place. | Google Earth

Two men were critically wounded Wednesday evening in a West Lawn neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side.

They were driving west at 6:53 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them in the 3700 block of West 59th Place and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The 21-year-old driver was grazed in the head and struck in the arm, police said. A 23-year-old passenger was shot in the shoulder.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were in critical condition, police said.