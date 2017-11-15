2 men facing charges after marijuana stash found at Libertyville home

Two men are facing charges after police uncovered 138 grams of marijuana during a search of a home Tuesday evening in north suburban Libertyville.

About 5:35 p.m., members of the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Paradise Lane and uncovered the marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to Libertyville police.

The home’s resident, 25-year-old Justin M. Quist, was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of cannabis, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Quist is being held at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond, according to police and the Lake County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Dec. 13.

Luis M. Ramirez, 24, of Mundelein, who was present during the time of the search, was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for driving on a suspended license, police said.

He was released from the Libertyville Police Department after posting bond, police said.