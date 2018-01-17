2 men facing felony charges after shootout with CPD officers in Burnside

Two men are facing felony charges after a shootout with Chicago Police officers Monday afternoon in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

Officers responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 9000 block of South Ellis were shot at by a suspect and returned fire, according to Chicago Police.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi initially reported that someone had been shot by police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, Guglielmi said. Emergency room doctors ultimately determined the person had actually suffered a dislocated knee and was not shot.

Weapons were recovered at the scene of the shooting incident, and two suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Robert Davis, 30, of the Englewood neighborhood, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of home invasion with a firearm, all felonies, police said.

Kandale Bland, 27, of the Roseland neighborhood, was charged with a single count of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of home invasion with a firearm, all felonies, police said.

Information about their bonds and next scheduled court dates wasn’t immediately known.