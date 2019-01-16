2 men given gun charges in South Deering home invasion, robbery

Two men were charged with illegally owning guns following their arrest during an armed home invasion Sunday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Johnny B. Robinson, 18, and Thomas Canaday, 21, each face a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a Firearm Owners Identification card, according to Chicago police.

Officers arrested them and another man after they robbed a home at gunpoint that day in the 2300 block of East 104th Street, police said. The third man was released without charges this week.

About 4:15 p.m., Robinson and Canaday showed up with a gun pointed at a 36-year-old man who was unloading his car in front of his home, police said. The 36-year-old ran away toward the 4th district police station while Robinson and Canaday broke into the house.

Four women — aged 21, 24, 25 and 31 — were inside and ordered to lie face-down on the floor, police said. One of them escaped and also ran toward a police station.

Robinson and Canaday, joined by the third man, stole property inside before trying to drive away, police said. But they were stopped by officers who were on their way to the scene with the 36-year-old.

No one was injured during the break-in, and officers retrieved the stolen belongings from the home, police said.

Canaday also faces a felony cannabis possession charge, police said.