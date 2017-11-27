2 men grazed by bullets in East Chatham shooting

Two men were grazed by bullets Sunday night in a South Side shooting in the East Chatham neighborhood.

They were shot about 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Drexel, according to Chicago Police.

One of the men, a 22-year-old, was grazed in the right leg and right arm, police said. He showed up at Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old was grazed in the left hand and showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition wasn’t known, and he wasn’t cooperating with officers.

More details weren’t made available.