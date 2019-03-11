2 men hit with gun charges after being arrested in separate incidents in Aurora

Two men are facing gun charges after being arrested in unrelated incidents last week in west suburban Aurora.

Deshawn Guy, 19, of Aurora, was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday after being found with a loaded pistol at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North River Street, according to Aurora police. Officers found the gun while searching Guy as part of an arrest on an unrelated warrant.

Guy was charged with a felony and misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

About 7:10 p.m. the following day, 28-year-old Lee Trummel was found with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Grant Place, police said.

Trummel, of Aurora, was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Information about their bonds and next scheduled court dates wasn’t immediately known.