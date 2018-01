2 men hurt in Austin shooting

Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A silver Chevrolet Impala pulled up about 1:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Adams and someone inside fired at the men, ages 23 and 21, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The younger man was shot in the right knee and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Both of their conditions were stabilized, police said.