2 men hurt in Lawndale shooting

Two men were shot Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 11:17 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Millard, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while the other man, 22, was shot in the ankle, police said. They were both taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.