2 men injured in Aurora crash

Two men had to be extricated from the vehicles they were driving after being injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Abut 1:50 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling west on Bilter Road between DuPage Parkway and the Reagan Memorial Tollway when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound GMC Sierra, according to Aurora police.

The drivers, who are both men of unknown ages, had to be extricated from their vehicles by members of the Aurora Fire Department, police said.

They were both taken to a suburban hospital for treatment, police said. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Bilter has since reopened after being closed for several hours for a crash investigation, police said.