2 men killed, another seriously wounded in shootings since Friday night

Two men were killed and a third was seriously wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

The most recent fatal shooting happened late Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. At 10:48 p.m., a 45-year-old man was standing in the living of a home in the 5200 block of South May when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, striking him in the head, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his identity.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 40-year-old man was found shot to death at a home in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. Torric Harris was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 8100 block of South Drexel, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Harris, who lived in the same block as the shooting, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:46 p.m.

Another man was shot and seriously wounded early Saturday while driving in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving a vehicle at 12:58 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Peoria when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the neck, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, police said.

Last weekend, 5 people were killed and 15 others were wounded in citywide shootings. Follow city gun violence with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.