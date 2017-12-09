2 men killed in I-57 crash in Matteson

Two men died Friday night after a crash on I-57 in south suburban Matteson.

Jacob Dochee, 45, and 26-year-old Samieh Jawdat were both pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dochee lived in southwest suburban Frankfort, while Jawdat lived in south suburban Crete, according to the medical examiner’s office. Autopsies Saturday found that both men died from blunt force injuries suffered in a crash on I-57 at Flossmoor Road in Matteson, and their deaths were both ruled accidents.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.