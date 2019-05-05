2 men seriously hurt in Englewood drive-by

Two men were shot and seriously wounded in a drive-by attack Sunday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, ages 22 and 24, were standing on a sidewalk at 5:57 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them, according to Chicago police.

They were both struck in the lower back and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

