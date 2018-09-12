2 men seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were shot and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 23 and 26, were walking when someone approached them and fired shots at 12:44 p.m. in the 200 block of South Francisco, according to Chicago police. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 23-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the head and leg and was listed in critical condition, police said. The 26-year-old was shot in the hip and back and was listed in serious condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.