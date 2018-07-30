2 men shot, seriously wounded during argument in Bronzeville

Two men were seriously wounded Monday night in a shooting that was sparked by an argument in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The men, 30 and 34, were arguing with another person about 8:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forrestville when the person pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the older man was shot in his head, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.