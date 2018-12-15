2 men shot in Belmont Central

Two men were shot Saturday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 10:28 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg in the 2800 block of North McVicker Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Another man, 23, was shot in the buttocks and was a walk-in at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition likewise stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shootings.