2 men shot by someone in Humboldt Park alley

Two men were shot late Tuesday while walking down a sidewalk in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:55 p.m., a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old man were shot by someone in an alley in the 900 block of North Richmond, according to Chicago police.

The first man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound in the right thigh, while the other was shot in the right leg and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. Both were “in stable condition.”

Area Central detectives were investigating.