2 men shot during Humboldt Park ‘dispute’

Two men were shot during an argument Friday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The two men, ages 24 and 26, were in a “dispute” with two unknown males about 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Division when shots were exchanged, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was struck in the left hand and taken to Norwegian American American Hospital, while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left wrist, police said. Both men were in good condition.

A weapon was recovered and charges are pending, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.