2 men shot in Englewood

Two men were wounded Wednesday after a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:03 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Justine Street, a 47-year-old man was struck in the leg and a 52-year-old was shot in the buttocks, Chicago police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.