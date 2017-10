2 men shot in Austin

Two men were shot Tuesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 4:51 p.m., the men heard shots and felt pain in the 1100 block of North Lavergne, according to Chicago Police. Neither man saw who opened fire.

A 26-year-old was shot in the back and a 34-year-old was shot in the buttocks, police said. Both men were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions stabilized.