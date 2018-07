2 men shot in Austin

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men, both 20, were shot about 2:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mason, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized, police said.