Man killed, another wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by: police

One man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The men were sitting in a vehicle at 10:08 a.m. in the 900 block of West 50th Street when a white Porsche SUV drove by and a passenger shot at them, according to Chicago police. The Porsche then drove off eastbound on 50th and northbound on Halsted.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the upper left side of his chest, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The other man, 23, was shot in the lower abdomen, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.