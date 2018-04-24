2 men shot in Chicago Lawn

Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 18 and 26, were standing at 9:29 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Maplewood when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, while the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and left leg, police said. Their conditions stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.