2 men shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men, ages 18 and 19, were walking at 6:34 p.m. in the 300 block of South California when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The younger man was struck in his left wrist, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his back.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Both men are documented gang members, police said.