2 men shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Homan, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 35-year-old man was shot in the ankle, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was in good condition and the younger man had been stabilized.