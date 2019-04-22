2 men shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 18 and 23, were shot at 5:47 p.m. in the 600 block of North Avers, according to Chicago police.

The younger man was struck in the leg, while the older man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and hand, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The men weren’t cooperating with investigators, and further information about the shooting wasn’t immediately known, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating

