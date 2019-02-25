2 men shot in Englewood

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 1:07 p.m. in the 700 block of West 61st Place, according to Chicago police.

One man was shot in the chest and leg and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other was shot in the foot and was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

Further details were not immediately available as Area South detectives continue to investigate.