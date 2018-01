2 men shot in Gresham

Two men were shot Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side

The men, ages 25 and 43, were walking at 9:56 p.m. in the 400 block of West 86th Place when they were approached by one or more unknown offenders who shot them, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the right leg, and the older man was grazed in the chest, police said. They both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized.