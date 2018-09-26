2 men shot in Humboldt Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 2:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North Harding, according to Chicago police. An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm while a 19-year-old was shot in the torso, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.