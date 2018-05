2 men shot in Humboldt Park

Two men were shot Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Spaulding. | Google Earth

Two men were wounded in a Wednesday evening shooting in Humboldt Park.

The men, ages 53 and 46, were shot about 7:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Spaulding, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was struck in the right shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and arm.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known, police said.