2 men shot in Lawndale

Two men were shot Sunday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were standing in the street when a gray SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 21st Street, Chicago Police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The other man, 33, was shot in the knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.