2 men shot in Morgan Park

Two men were shot Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men, ages 20 and 34, were walking at 1:18 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Halsted when they heard shots coming from an alley and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in his right leg and left arm, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. They were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.