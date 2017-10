2 men shot in Morgan Park

Two men were wounded Monday afternoon in a Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood shooting.

The men, both 25, were shot about 12:55 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

One was struck in the left calf and the other was shot in the right hand and right leg, police said.

Their conditions were stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.