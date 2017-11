2 men shot in Ravenswood

Two men were shot early Wednesday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

The men, ages 20 and 23, were both shot at 1:32 a.m. while sitting in a minivan parked in the 4600 block of North Greenview, according to Chicago Police.

The older man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. The younger man was shot in the left shoulder and was also taken to Masonic, where he was listed in serious condition.