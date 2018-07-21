A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

About 10:15 p.m., the two men were standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 106th Street when several males fired shots from an alley, according to Chicago Police.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018 in the 200 block of West 106th St in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

A 26-year-old was shot in the left hand and back and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigating.

