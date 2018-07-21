1 killed, 1 wounded in Rosemoor shooting: police

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018 in the 200 block of West 106th St in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

About 10:15 p.m., the two men were standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 106th Street when several males fired shots from an alley, according to Chicago Police.

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

A 26-year-old was shot in the left hand and back and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigating.