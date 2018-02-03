2 men shot in South Deering

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:20 p.m., the two men were in the 10000 block of South Bensley when they were shot, Chicago Police said.

One man, 24, was shot in the left buttock and was listed in critical condition, according to police. The other man, 25 years old, was shot in the right leg,.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Area South detectives were investigating.